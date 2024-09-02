Karim Benzema’s Al-Ittihad submit €35 million bid to sign Arsenal forward: Fabrizio Romano

Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad have reportedly tabled a bid for Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard. The Belgian has been at the Emirates since January 2023, arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Trossard, 29, has been a key player for Mikel Arteta's side, contributing 19 goals and 12 assists in 71 games across competitions. That includes a goal in three games - all in the Premier League - this season.

However, despite the Belgian being contracted to the Emirates till 2026, there has been interest in his services. As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Al-Ittihad have posted an offer of around €35 million for Trossard. But considering his importance to the squad, boss Mikel Arteta is unlikely to sanction his departure.

Last season, the 29-year-old contributed 17 goals and two assists in 46 games across competitions. That included 12 goals and an assist in 34 outings in the Premier League, where the Gunners finished two points behind winners Manchester City.

This campaign, the Gunners opened with successive wins without conceding before they drew 1-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion, with Declan Rice getting sent off. Mikel Arteta's side are fourth in the standings, two points off leaders City after three games.

"We should have won the game" - Arsenal boss after Brighton draw

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Following a flawless start to the season - winning their first two games without conceding for the first time in 52 years - Arsenal came undone at home to Brighton & Albion at the weekend.

After Kai Havertz had given the hosts a first-half lead, Rice got sent off for two successive offences, the second of them being a controversial one that diviided opinion. Brighton capitalised on their numerical superiority and forced a share of the spoils.

"A very emotional afternoon," Arteta said (as per BBC). "We started well, created three or four chances that we didn’t convert. After that we had a period of some issues, especially with the ball and regaining the ball.

"We lost it in some difficult areas and lacked some continuity and dominance in that period. We scored a really good goal in a moment where we took advantage of the opponent. Then we go to half time, we come back. We are really strong."

The Spaniard added:

"Then the referee makes a decision that changes the course of the game. And still like this with 10 men, the team reacts unbelievably well, the stadium reacts unbelievably well and probably we should have won the game."

Arsenal next take on Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on September 15.

