Karim Benzema's Al-Ittihad are reportedly looking to snap up Al-Nassr midfielder Otavio, a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 30-year-old has been with the Knights of Najd since arriving from FC Porto two summers ago.In 84 appearances across competitions, Otavio has contributed 12 goals and 16 assists. That includes a lone strike and eight assists in 40 outings across competitions last season.Despite being contracted to the Mrsool Park outfit till 2026, Otavio - as per Falah Sport (via Al-Nassr Zone) - has attracted interest from domestic rivals Al-Ittihad, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions. Last season, Ronaldo and Co. endured another trophyless campaign, finishing third in the league - behind Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal - after successive runner-up finishes.That saw Stefano Pioli get replaced by Jorge Jesus at the end of the season, with the Portuguese having guided the Knights of Najd's domestic rivals Al-Hilal to the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League title. Ronaldo and Co. will hope to have the same luck as they seek their first league triumph in seven years.Meanwhile, Benzema contributed 21 goals and nine assists in 29 Saudi Pro League outings last season as Al-Ittihad celebrated a second league title in three years.How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare for Al-Nassr last season?Al-Nassr striker Cristiano RonaldoAl-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo is coming off a goal-rich 2024-25 campaign, registering 39 goal contributions (35 goals and four assists) in 41 games across competitions.That includes 25 strikes and three assists in 30 league games, numbers that were down from his previous campaign, where the 40-year-old had amassed a record 36 strikes as the Knights of Najd registered back-to-back runner-up finishes.Since arriving in December 2022 on a free transfer, Ronaldo is one strike away from a century of goals for the Saudi Pro League giants. The Portugal captain has reached the landmark with four different teams - Real Madrid (450), Manchester United (145), Juventus (101) and Portugal (138) during his illustrious career.