La Liga club keen on taking 2 Manchester United stars on loan: Reports

With the transfer window closing soon, Real Betis are looking to secure a late deal for Manchester United's Antony and Christian Eriksen. The La Liga side are targeting a loan deal for both players, according to the Mail.

Both Antony and Eriksen fell down the pecking order last season. With United adding the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee this summer, they have been keen to listen to offers.

While Eriksen has attracted interest from Ajax earlier this summer, Lille were reportedly in talks with United for Antony, alongside negotiations for Lenny Yoro, who joined the Red Devils for a reported initial fee of £52 million.

However, Antony, who has struggled in Manchester, plans to remain with the Red Devils for the upcoming season. His agent has also publicly said that the Brazilian winger's intention is to stay at the club and fight for a starting spot.

Morever, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Antony’s move to Betis won't happen, as the 24-year-old is determined to stay. It remains to be seen whether the Spanish side take Eriksen on loan.

Antony was signed for a reported £85 million in 2022 but is yet to find his top form, with both Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo now ahead of him in Ten Hag’s pecking order.

Meanwhile, Eriksen was acquired on a free transfer the same year and has made 72 appearances across competitions for United, scoring three goals.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes his team is still in transition

Manchester United’s season hasn't started on a positive note, as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their most recent Premier League match. Despite having opportunities to win, they continued to face recurring issues from last season, particularly at the back.

Ahead of their game at home against Liverpool on Sunday, Ten Hag believes that with new additions, Manchester United are still in the process of developing a clear style of play.

"We had to build, we had to construct and we had to perform to bring us to higher levels. We did this with transfers but also by bringing academy players into the team. We are still in a transition stage.

"We have young players, academy players, and now we have to construct a team for the future," the Dutchman said (via MEN)

Manchester United also have a fresh injury concern, with midfielder Mason Mount sidelined with a hamstring injury. However, Ten Hag might deploy new signing Manuel Ugarte in Mount’s place against Liverpool.

