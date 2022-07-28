Leicester City eye surprise move for Arsenal star - Reports

Leicester City are reportedly lining up a move for Arsenal's wantaway goalkeeper Bernd Leno, as per Football London. The Foxes are interested in acquiring the services of the German shot-stopper, as their custodian Kasper Schmeichel could leave for Nice this summer.

Leno, who has one year left on his contract at the Emirates, is no longer the second-choice keeper at Arsenal. He lost his first-team spot to Aaron Ramsdale last season and is now set to be third-choice, behind new signing Matt Turner.

The Gunners will reportedly be offered £8 million for Leno by Leicester City. Fulham, who previously expressed interest in the German keeper, could provide competition for the Foxes.

However, Leicester will first need to sell players before they can make new signings. That means the Foxes could be inclined to move on Youri Tielemans, who's on the Gunners' radar this summer.

There are three top clubs interested in Youri Tielemans, he's gonna leave Leicester after new deal turned down months ago. Arsenal are discussing Tielemans internally since January. He's considered one of best options in the list, still nothing agreed. UCL will be key.

Why Arsenal should sell Leno?

The German goalkeeper is an excellent shot-stopper but lacks the skills with his feet to fit into manager Mikel Arteta's system in north London. The Gunners replaced Leno with Ramsdale last summer, who arrived at the Emirates from Sheffield United for £25 million.

Ramsdale's impressive form has seen Leno make only eight appearances last season. With one year left in Leno's contract, the Gunners should cash in on their 30-year-old custodian.

Moreover, the Gunners have signed Turner from New England Revolution for £5.7 million. The 28-year-old keeper is expected to be a back-up for Ramsdale in north London.

Arteta said: “Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad - he was great in MLS”.



Official, confirmed. Matt Turner joins Arsenal as new backup goalkeeper, deal completed. Arteta said: "Matt is an experienced goalkeeper who will bring high quality to our squad - he was great in MLS". Next official announcement: Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners were reportedly interested in signing Tielemans earlier in the summer. The Belgian midfielder has only one year left on his deal at the King Power Stadium. With Leicester keen to offload assets, Arteta's team could build goodwill by offering Leno plus cash in exchange for Tielemans.

