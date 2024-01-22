Ligue 1 coach included in Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 3-man shortlist to replace Manchester United boss Ten Hag: Reports

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratfliffe, the new Manchester United minority owner, is reportedly preparing a shortlist to replace boss Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has endured a torrid season in his second campaign at Old Trafford. After a creditable debut campaign - where United won the EFL Cup, reached the FA Cup final and finished third in the Premier League - things have gone spectacularly downhill.

The Red Devils have lost a whopping 14 times across competitions, including nine times in the league, where they are 16 points behind leaders Liverpool (45) after 21 games. They're also out of Europe and the EFL Cup and are only alive in the FA Cup, their only realistic hope of silverware this season.

Ratcliffe is set to assume charge of the club's football affairs and is planning a host of changes. As per teamTALK (via Four Four Two), a three-man shortlist has been prepared to replace Ten Hag. They are Brighton & Hove Albion's respective former and current bosses Graham Potter and Roberto de Zerbi, and Nice manager Francesco Farioli.

The Red Devils are next in action at Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday (January 27).

Manchester United announce new CEO

Manchester United

Manchester United have announced Omar Berrada as their new CEO, as announced on their website.

Berrada comes in with a wealth of experience at top clubs. The current chief football operations officer of City Football Group is overseeing 11 clubs across five continents and also held a senior role at Barcelona.

Before his start date is announced by the club, Patrick Stewart will continue as the interim CEO. A change of the manager could be the next as the winds of change start blowing across the Old Trafford landscape.

Ten Hag's side are unbeaten in two games across competitions this year, winning 2-0 at Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup opener before drawing 2-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.