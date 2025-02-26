Lionel Messi fined for confrontation with opposition coach after Inter Miami's against New York City FC in MLS season opener - Reports 

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has received a fine for confronting the opposition coach during his team's 2-2 home draw with New York City in their MLS opener on Saturday (February 22).

Ad

Messi set up Tomas Aviles' opener for the Herons inside five minutes before the goalscorer got sent off 18 minutes later for denying a goalscoring opportunity by pulling down New York striker Alonso Martinez. The visitors capitalised on their numerical advantage, with Mitja Ilenic equalising in the 26th minute before Martinez put New York in front 10 minutes after the break.

Javier Mascherano's side looked poised to start the league season with a defeat, but Telasco Segovia netted a dramatic 100th-minute equaliser - set up by Messi - to force a share of the spoils.

Ad

Trending

Following the game, the Argentine was seen confronting New York assistant coach Mehdi Ballouchy, twice putting his hand on the back of his neck. Earlier, Messi also remonstrated with referee Alexis Da Silva and received a yellow card for dissent.

As reported by Golazo America, the MLS Disciplinary Committee found Messi's conduct with Ballouchy to be in violation of the league's “Hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent policy" and fined him an undisclosed amount.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Messi was on the scoresheet as Mascherano's side beat Sporting KC 3-1 at home on Tuesday (February 25) in the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round second leg to complete a 4-1 aggregate win.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had a decent start to his second full season with Inter Miami. After an injury-plagued 2024 campaign, the 37-year-old has scored twice and assisted as many times in three games across competitions.

Ad

Both goals have come in as many outings in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the Herons saw off Kansas City 4-1 on aggregate in the first round. Messi's two assists came in the aforementioned draw with NYC in the team's MLS opener at the weekend.

The record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner bagged 23 goals and 13 assists in 25 games across competitions last season. While he missed a lot of games due to injury, Messi won his second title with the Herons in as many seasons as they won their first-ever MLS Supporters' Shield for topping the regular season.

However, they were knocked out in the first round of the MLS Cup Play-offs by Atlanta to bow out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback