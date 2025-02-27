Lionel Messi has no intention to return to Barcelona due to presence of 62-year-old club chief: Reports

Former Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi reportedly has no intention of returning to the Camp Nou as long as Joan Laporta is in charge of the club. The 62-year-old has been at the club's helm since 2021, overseeing the departure of Messi.

Ad

The 37-year-old was the face of the club for nearly two decades since making his senior debut in 2004, winning trophies and scoring goals galore. However, Messi exited the Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer after the club failed to offer him a contract extension because of La Liga's salary cap rule.

He would go on to spend two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain - where he won consecutive Ligue 1 titles - before moving to his current club Inter Miami in MLS in the summer of 2023.

Ad

Trending

That summer, Messi had a chance to return to his old stomping ground but chose to embark on a new adventure instead on American shores, owing to Barca's continued financial woes.

The Argentine's current deal with the Herons expires in December, but as per Guillem Ballague (via Barca News), Messi doesn't intend to return to Barca because Laporta is still in charge. Despite the La Liga leaders looking to bring their icon back, Messi is instead expected to extend his stay in South Florida.

Ad

Owing to his fractious relationship with Laporta due to his acrimonious exit in 2021, Messi seems to have played his last for Barcelona.

How has Barcelona legend Lionel Messi fared this season?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the finest ever to grace the beautiful game, having netted 852 times for club and country. Two of those strikes in three games across competitions have come this season.

Ad

Both goals have come in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in both legs in the Herons' 4-2 aggregate win over Kansas City.

The Barcelona legend is yet to open his account in MLS but provided both assists as Javier Mascherano's side equalised late on to salvage a share of the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with New York City at the weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback