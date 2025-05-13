Lionel Messi to pick favourite goal in career which will be turned into work of art to be auctioned for charity: Reports

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has reportedly picked his favourite career goal, which will be turned into a work of art by media artist Refik Anadoi. The 37-year-old has netted a staggering 860 times for club and country.

Messi's tally is the second-best in the beautiful game's history, bettered only by his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 934 times for club and country. The Argentine, one of the best players ever, has netted several memorable goals in his illustrius career.

As per football writer and broadcaster Henry Winter, Messi will select his favourite career goal, which Anadol will convert into a work of art, which will be "auctioned for charity".

Messi is the most titled player in football history, winning an impressive 46 titles for club and country. His latest one came with Argentina at the 2024 Copa America, where La Albiceleste successfully defended their title.

La Pulga's contributions were modest in the campaign - one goal and an assist in five games - with both goal contributions coming against Canada. Weeks earlier, he had won the Herons' first-ever Supporters' Shield for topping the MLS regular season.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is in his second full season with Inter Miami, having joined the MLS side in a free transfer in the summer of 2023 after nearly two decades in European football, including 17 at Barcelona.

Messi has sparked a superb turnaround in fortunes for the Herons, delivering their first-ever title - the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2023 - which was followed by the aforementioned Supporters' Shield last year.

Having endured an injury-plagued 2024 campaign, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has been relatively healthy in 2025. In 15 games across competitions, Messi has bagged 10 goals and three assists.

The tally includes five goals and two assists in eight games in MLS, where Javier Mascherano's side are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 21 points from 11 games, winning six. They trail leaders Cincinnati by four points, with a game in hand.

Messi's other goal contributions this season - five goals and an assist in seven games - have come in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where the Herons lost 5-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals to Vancouver.

