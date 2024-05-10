Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami contact Cristiano Ronaldo over possibility of joining MLS club in blockbuster transfer: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have reportedly asked Cristiano Ronaldo to join them in MLS. The two legends have never played club football together.

Ronaldo, 39, plies his trade for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr - whom he joined in December 2022 - while Messi arrived in South Florida last summer, both on free transfers.

Perhaps, unsurprisingly, both multiple-time Ballon d'Or winners have prospered in their new destinations, having ventured away from Europe for the first time in their illustrious senior footballing career.

Having shared a rousing rivalry for close to two decades - especially when they were together in La Liga between 2009 and 2018 - there's the tantalising prospect of the two teaming up for the same team.

Saudi Arabian journalist Abdulaziz Al-Tamini (as per Marca) has reported that Inter Miami have contacted Ronaldo to check the possibility of the Portuguese playing for them in 2025.

Interestingly, Ronaldo will be 40 by then, but going by his current numbers this season, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is unlikely to slow down significantly by then.

Nevertheless, Ronaldo or his entourage haven't commented about the star's Al-Alami exit, though. It's also not known whether the Portuguese is looking forward to playing alongside Messi in MLS.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi fared this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are two of the biggest names to have graced the beautiful game. They are still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 30.

Ronaldo has had a fabulous season with Al-Nassr - his first full campaign in Saudi Arabian football - plundering 42 goals and 12 assists in 41 games across competitions.

That includes 33 goals and 10 assists in 28 games in the league. He has also struck six times and provided an assist in eight games in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign.

Meanwhile, Messi has had an injury-plagued start to the 2024 season but has produced impressive numbers for Inter Miami, bagging 12 goals and 11 assists in 11 games across competitions.

Most of those goal contributions - 10 goals and nine assists in eight games - have come in the league, where the Herons top the MLS Eastern Conference after 12 games. Meanwhile, Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are nine points behind runaway SPL leaders Al-Hilal (86), having played a game more.