Inter Miami are reportedly keen to unite their captain Lionel Messi with his compatriot, River Plate midfielder Agustín Palavecino, ahead of the start of the new MLS season.

The Herons have conducted some transfer business as they prepare to leave for their first pre-season tour outside US shores. Notably, they snapped up former Barcelona attacker Luis Suarez on a free transfer in December.

As per GOAL (via Ole), Miami are looking to sign River Plate's 27-year-old midfielder but haven't submitted a formal offer yet. Palavecino has a release clause of $20 million, but the aforementioned source say that River could let him leave for around $3.5 million. That's the same price they paid Deportivo Cali for his services in 2021.

Tata Martino's side are seeking to reinforce their midfield. After failing to lan Boca Juniors' Cristian Medina, they have their eyes on Palavecino. River president Jorge Brito recently said that they are aware of Miami's interest in the midfielder but haven't received any offer yet (as per GOAL):

"(Manager) Martín Demichelis considers Palavecino important. We did not have any formal offer, although we know of Inter Miami’s interest.”

Palavecino has 13 goals and 12 assists in 128 games across competitions for River.

What's next for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are set to embark on their first overseas pre-season. They take on El Salvador on Friday (January 19) in a hybrid friendly in San Salvador.

Following that, Tata Martino's side return home to play FC Dallas in Texas on January 22 before taking on Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal (January 29) and Al-Nassr (February 1) in Riyadh.

The next leg of their preseason takes Lionel Messi and Co. to Hong Kong, where they play Hong Kong XI, a collection of best players from the region's top division, on February 4.

After taking on Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on February 7, the Herons fly home to take on their captain Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys on February 15 at their home ground in Florida.

Inter Miami open their new MLS campaign at home to Real Salt Lake on February 21, having finished 14th among 15 teams in the Eastern Conference last season.