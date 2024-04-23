Lionel Messi's Inter Miami reach agreement to sign Argentine star on loan until end of the season - Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have reportedly struck an agreement with Boca Juniors defender to sign Giovanni Ferraina on loan.

The 19-year-old Boca man is set to join the likes of Luis Suarez, Julian Gressel, Nicolas Freire, Matias Rojas, Federico Redondo and Marcelo Weigandt, with the latter joining from Boca last month. With a slew of moves, the Herons have been one of the most active sides in the MLS this season.

As per journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Ferraina is set to be on loan for the Herons' second team. The proposed deal will have a $1.5 million option to buy in December. Merlo tweeted (as translated from Spanish):

"Boca loaned youth defender Giovanni Ferraina (2004 category) to Inter Miami II until December. The assignment includes a purchase option of US$ 1,500,000. The operation is finished and once the visa is issued, he will travel to join."

Expand Tweet

Ferraina is set to join a burgeoning South American contingent in South Florida, spearheaded by the legendary Messi.

Among the players who have joined the Herons in the last few months, Suarez is obviously the most experienced. The striker has played for top European teams like Liverpool and Barcelona and has scored a lot of goals and won big titles, including the 2014-15 continental treble with Messi at Barca.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had a sparkling start to his first full season at Inter Miami, whom he joined on a free transfer last summer after 19 seasons in Europe.

The 36-year-old has had an injury-plagued campaign but has still managed nine goals and five assists in nine games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - seven goals and three assists - have come in MLS, where the Herons are two points clear atop the Eastern Conference, having played a game more.

His four other goal contributions - two goals and two assists - have come in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. where Tata Martino's side went down 5-2 on aggregate to Monterrey in the quarterfinals.