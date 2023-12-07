Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami set to make use of financial loophole to sign Luis Suarez as proposed wages come to light: Reports

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami could reportedly capitalise on an MLS financial loophole to reunite the Argentinian maestro with his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez.

Messi and Suarez spent six successful seasons at the Camp Nou, between 2014 and 2020. Three years later, Suarez - who recently left Brazilian club Gremio - and Messi at Inter Miami - could play club football together again, thanks to an MLS financial loophole.

As per The Mirror (via Sport Bible), Miami are looking to reunite Suarez with his former Barcelona teammates Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

The MLS allows only three players above the allowed salary cap, called the Designated Player slots. Messi and Busquets occupy two of them, while Brazilian midfielder Gregore occupies the other. However, by using the Targeted Allocation Money, Suarez's salary at Miami could be kept below the DP threshold.

As per the aforementioned report, the Uruguayan would take home £158,000 annually with Inter Miami, which is less than what he's used to earning. However, he's reportedly willing to take a pay-cut to reunite with Lionel Messi.

The salaries of Designated Players in the MLS can exceed the division's Maximum Salary Budget Charge ($651,250 in 2023). Teams can activate their yearly TAM allotment to free up financial space. In 2024, the TAM amount could be £1.9 million.

How Lionel Messi and Inter Miami-target Luis Suarez fared at Barcelona?

Luis Suarez (left) and Lionel Messi

Messi contributed 280 goals and 134 assists in 306 appearances across competitions for Barcelona between 2014 and 2020, when Suarez was at the club. The Uruguayan's corresponding numbers were 195 goals and 113 assists in 283 games.

In 258 games, when they were on the pitch at the same time, the pair shared 99 joint goal contributions, with 56 of them scored by Messi and the others by Suarez.

The pair won the club's second continental treble in their first season together (2014-15). They also won four La Liga and Copa del Rey titles, among others, before Luis Suarez left for Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2020.