Lionel Messi set to return to America after 2-month vacation ahead of 2024 MLS season with Inter Miami - Reports

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is reportedly back in the States after a two-month vacation, ahead of the new MLS season getting underway next month.

Messi, 36, arrived at the MLS side last summer on a free transfer after a two-season stint at PSG. After delivering them their first-ever trophy - the inaugural Leagues Cup - the Argentinian is all set for his first full season with the Herons.

Since playing his last game on November 21 - a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier for Argentina against Brazil - Messi hasn't played competitively. It's the longest non-injury-related break he has had at this time of the year, as the 2023 MLS season getting over before November.

After spending Christmas and New Year in Argentina, GOAL (via TyC Sports) has reported that Messi and family flew back to Florida on Saturday (January 6) before the Herons embark on their first international pre-season tour.

Messi scored 11 times and provided five assists in 14 games across competitions for Miami last season. However, after his Leagues Cup exploits, he couldn't replicate them in the MLS, where the Herons briefly flirted with an unlikely postseason berth before falling well short.

A look at Lionel Messi's Inter Miami's pre-season schedule

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are set to embark on a four-country pre-season tour encompassing seven games, starting with trip to the Estadio Cuscatlan to play El Salvador on January 19 in a hybrid friendly.

Three days later, they fly back to the States to take on FC Dallas at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Texas before they play runaway Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Hilal in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on January 29.

At the same stadium three days later, Messi will renew his rivalry with his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo when Miami take on the Portugese's Al-Nassr side. The Herons will then fly to Hong Kong to take on Hong Kong Team on February 4 at the Hong Kong Stadium, an assortment of players from the country's top division.

On February 7, Inter Miami play Japanese side Vissel Kobe at the Japan National Stadium before they return home for their final pre-season game against Messi's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida.