Liverpool add 19-year-old Premier League star valued at £50m to transfer wishlist - Reports

According to RMC Sport journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool are keen on signing 19-year-old Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in the summer. The Reds are interested to reinforce their midfield before the start of the next season.

Players like Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Thiago Alcantara have spent significant spells on the sidelines due to fitness issues. James Miner, meanwhile, is set to join Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the season. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have also struggled for form.

All things considered, bolstering the midfield seems one of the Reds' main objectives in the summer, and they have added Lavia to the wishlist. The youngster has been a crucial player for Southampton this season. The Belgian defensive midfielder has made 30 appearances for the Saints.

While Manchester City are also interested in the player, Southampton are not willing to sell to the Cityzens due to their £40 million buy-back clause. Liverpool, hence, have an advantage and will need to shell out £50 million to add Lavia to their ranks.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits top-four finish will be difficult

While Liverpool have made a turnaround in their form in recent games, securing a top-four finish looks like a difficut task.

The Reds have 59 points from 34 games and trail fourth-placed Manchester United by four points, having played a game more. Speaking ahead of the Brentford clash, manager Jurgen Klopp said about his side's top-four chances (via the Reds' website):

"Other teams are in much better positions. As long as they win games, we have no chance, and we have to keep teams behind us, which (for) not all of them we can do that. We have 59 (points); United have 63, so we can get 71 maximum. United need for that eight points in five, (eight points) from 15. I think they will do that. They win three games of the rest, and that is it for us."

Nevertheless, ending a difficult season strongly will be good for the Merseysiders even if they miss out on UEFA Champions League football.

