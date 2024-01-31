Liverpool and Arsenal closely following Bundesliga midfielder who could be set for big summer transfer: Reports

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly closely following Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson ahead of a possible summer move.

Larsson, 19, has turned eyeballs at Frankfurt following a series of impressive performances. In 26 games across competitions, starting 21, the Swedish teenager has bagged two goals and as many assists.

Although he's contracted to the Bundesliga side till 2028, Larsson is the subject of intense interest from Premier League leaders Liverpool and Arsenal, who are two points behind in second but have played a game more.

As per LFC Transfer Room, Larsson could be set for a summer move away from Frankfurt, despite an initial plan to continue his development there.

The teenager said on arrival at the Deutsche Bank Park (as per Bundesliga website):

“I started out as a box-to-box player, but when we played in Europe with Malmo last season I became more defensive.

"I’m happiest as a box-to-box player, that way I can help out in defence and join in our attacks. I’m very versatile, though, and will play where the coach and the team need me.”

Six months later, he could already be on his way out of Frankfurt after catching the attention of elite clubs in the continent.

What's next for Liverpool and Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Both Liverpool and Arsenal are perched in the upper echelons of the Premier League, with only two points separating the duo at the top.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds take on Chelsea at Anfield in the league on Wednesday (January 31). The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge - the season-opener for both clubs in August - ended 1-1. In fact, the two sides have not had a decisive result in seven meetings across competitions (except shootouts) since Chelsea won 1-0 at Anfield in the league in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Gunners are coming off a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday to close the gap on the Reds. All three goals came in the second half, with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka scoring within seven second-half minutes before Taiwo Awoniyi set up a grandstand finish.

The Gunners next take on the Reds at the Emirates in a blockbuster Premier League clash on Sunday (February 4).