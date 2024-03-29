Liverpool dealt transfer blow as Real Madrid reject €80 million offer for superstar - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly turned down an offer of €80 million from Liverpool for attacker Rodrygo Goes.

The Brazilian is thought to become surplus to requirements following the imminent arrival of PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. However, having signed a new deal with the club till 2028, Rodrygo isn't in danger of falling down the pecking order anytime soon.

Having arrived in the summer of 2018, the 23-year-old has been a key player for Carlo Ancelotti's side, bagging 50 goals and 40 assists in 206 games across competitions. That includes 13 goals and eight assists in 41 games across competitions this term.

Mundo Deportivo (as per Madrid Universal) reported that four Premier League teams - including the Reds - were keeping tabs on Rodrygo. Jurgen Klopp's side even tabled multiple offers for the Brazilian, with their highest so far being €80 million, but it was turned down by the La Liga leaders.

The Reds are seeking a replacement for their attacker Mohamed Salah, who could leave this summer, when he enters the final 12 months of his deal, amidst interest from Saudi Arabia.

Considering Madrid's stance on Rodyrgo, the Reds may have to look elsewhere for replacements for the Egyptian.

What's next for Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are in the midst of impressive seasons. While the Reds trail Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference after 28 games, Los Blancos are eight points clear atop La Liga with nine rounds of games to go.

Both sides have also fared well in Europe. Jurgen Klopp's side are into the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals - where they face Atalanta - while Madrid take on holders Manchester City in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League last-eight clash.

However, before that, both sides will be in action in their respective league this weekend. The Reds take on Brighton & Hove Albion at home on March 31, while Real Madrid take on Athletic Bilbaao on the same day, also at home.