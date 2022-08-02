Liverpool demand over £10m for 25-year-old wanted by 2 Premier League clubs - Reports

Liverpool have set an asking price in excess of £10 million for centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, according to Goal.

The defender is wanted by Premier League newcomers Fulham and Bournemouth ahead of the new season. Neither club is willing to match the Reds' asking price. However, that could change ahead of the new season, as the Reds are expecting a few offers for their out-of-favour defender.

Phillips spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth in the Championship. The Englishman made 18 appearances and helped the Cherries back to the Premier League.

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has not yet replaced Phillips or Gary Cahill. The 25-year-old defender is well accustomed with Parker's style of play and has previous Premier League experience, so signing him would sense. Phillips made 17 league appearances in the 2020-21 season.

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



#LFC



goal.com/en/news/liverp… Fulham, Bournemouth and a couple of Serie A clubs chasing Nat Phillips. Fulham, Bournemouth and a couple of Serie A clubs chasing Nat Phillips.#LFC 🔴goal.com/en/news/liverp…

Meanwhile, Marco Silva's Fulham are short of defensive options ahead of their first league game against Liverpool on August 6. The former Everton manager has a good relationship with Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward, which could help in a deal for Phillips.

Phillips has three more years remaining in his contract with the Reds. However, it's highly unlikely he'll stay for that long at Anfield. The Reds are hoping for Phillips to move on a permanent transfer rather than another loan deal and are holding on to their asking price.

Meanwhile, two other unnamed Serie A clubs are also in the running for the England centre-back.

Phillips is Liverpool's fifth-choice centre-back

Phillips is the Reds' fifth-choice centre-back. Manager Jurgen Klopp has great strength and depth in defence, as he has Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez to pick from.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch

• Joe Gomez

• Joel Matip

• Ibrahima Konate



Our strength in depth is absolutely quality • Virgil van Dijk• Joe Gomez• Joel Matip• Ibrahima KonateOur strength in depth is absolutely quality • Virgil van Dijk • Joe Gomez• Joel Matip• Ibrahima KonateOur strength in depth is absolutely quality 🙌 https://t.co/62GkTMGyP1

Gomez recently penned a new five-year contract with the Reds, which will keep him at Anfield till 2027. The England international also changed his shirt number from 12 to 2, implying he could have an important role to play next season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far