Liverpool eye €60 million move for Mohamed Salah replacement - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly contemplating a move for Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The 31-year-old Salah has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp's side since arriving in the summer of 2017. He has produced the goods this campaign as well despite missing a few games due to injury.

In 32 games across competitions, Salah has 21 goals and 13 assists. Fifteen of those goals and nine assists have come in 22 outings in the Premier League, where the Reds trail leaders Arsenal on goal difference after 28 games.

However, Salah is entering the final 12 months of his deal and is expected to leave, amidst interest from PSG and Saudi Arabia. The Reds have moved to identify Marmoush as a replacement for their Egyptian attacker.

The younger Egyptian, 25, has sizzled for Frankfurt since arriving on a free transfer in the summer, bagging 15 goals and six assists in 33 games across competitions. He's contracted with the Bundesliga side till 2026, but the Reds are looking to snap up the versatile attacker for €60 million (as per El Nacional).

How has Mohamed Salah fared at Liverpool?

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been a key performer for Liverpool since arriving from AS Roma seven years ago.

In 337 games across competitions, he has contributed an impressive 207 goals and 89 assists. Salah has won every silverware - except the UEFA Europa League - at the club.

A key player in Jurgen Klopp's XI, the Egyptian is fifth in the club's all-time scoring charts. Salah trails Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228), having recently surpassed Reds legend Steven Gerrard (186). The Egyptian is the only active player still at the club in the Reds' top-20 scorers.

In manager Jurgen Klopp's last season in charge, Liverpool are poised for a strong end to the season. They won the EFL Cup for their first title of the campaign but were knocked out by Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals following a 4-3 extra time defeat at Old Trafford.

However, they are firmly in the three-horse Premier League title race and play Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals next month.