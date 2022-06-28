Liverpool eye Croatian midfielder as alternative to Jude Bellingham - Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly identified Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Luka Sucic as an alternative to Jude Bellingham. The Reds know that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder won't come in for cheap, so they're evaluating alternate targets.

As per Goal, Bellingham could leave Dortmund next summer. However, his potential fee of £100 million could dissuade the Reds. The price could increase depending on how the Englishman fares at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year amid the competition for his signature. Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are also monitoring the 19-year-old.

If the Reds miss out on Bellingham, Sucic, 19, could be a potent option. He's deemed by many as a successor to Luka Modric in the Croatia national team. The youngster joined Red Bull Salzburg from FC Liefering in 2020, contributing 13 goals and six assists in 70 games across competitions.

Young midfielder from RB Salzburg who is both footed, also can play as a 8 (RCM) or 10, Liverpool was linked with him 2 months ago, price (15-20m), I think he's what we need and he'll be one fantastic signing for Klopp. Keep an eye on him.



In a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign, he made 44 appearances across competitions, bagging 11 goals and five assists. Sucic is a versatile player and can play as a central midfielder or in attacking midfield.

The Merseysiders apparently have a good relationship with the Red Bull Group, which could help them snap up Sucic.

Liverpool need to strengthen their midfield

Liverpool missed out on the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League titles last season but won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. Jurgen Klopp's men were in contention for an unprecedented quadruple but fell tantalisingly short.

One area they need to strengthen is midfield. James Milner is 36, and he'll be out of contract next summer, having recently penned a one-year deal.

Couldn't be happier to extend my stay with this incredible club for another year. Playing football is a privilege and even more so here. Thanks for the support, will do my best to repay it

The future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also hangs in the balance. Jordan Henderson is 32, while Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones lack experience.

That explains why the Reds have been monitoring Bellingham and Sucic. As per the aforementioned Goal report, Liverpool are also keeping tabs on West Ham United's Declan Rice, but he might be too expensive.

The Merseysiders are also monitoring Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka, Inter Milan's Nicola Barella and PSV Eindhoven's Ibrahim Sangare.

