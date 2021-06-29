Liverpool eye move for Euro 2020 star as potential replacement for Roberto Firmino - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for Swedish star Alexander Isak. Isak enjoyed an impressive campaign with Real Sociedad last season and has replicated his good form for Sweden at Euro 2020 this summer.

According to the Express, Liverpool are looking to sign a striker this summer to provide backup and eventually become a long-term replacement for Roberto Firmino.

The Reds are also bracing themselves for the midseason departures of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who will represent Senegal and Egypt, respectively, at the African Cup of Nations.

Alexander Isak joined Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019 after two unsuccessful years with the German club. The striker took time to adapt to La Liga but ended the 2019-20 campaign with 16 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for La Real.

Isak grew from strength to strength last season, as he bagged 17 goals in 34 La Liga appearances for Real Sociedad. He led the club to a fifth-place finish in the La Liga table, thereby sealing qualification for next season's Europa League.

He replicated his club form on the international stage, helping Sweden finish at the top of their Euro 2020 group and qualify for the knockout stage.

Liverpool's defence was a major source of concern for Jurgen Klopp last season. The Reds have attempted to solve that problem by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million earlier this month.

Liverpool's attacking trio also struggled at times last season. Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino managed to score just nine goals in all competitions during the 2020-21 campaign. Sadio Mane looked a shadow of his former self towards the end of the season.

The Merseyside club will, therefore, look to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad this summer.

Liverpool could use Divock Origi as a makeweight in the deal to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad

Liverpool will need to part ways with a number of fringe players before they can make a move for Alexander Isak. The likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Takumi Minamino and Naby Keita could all be sold this summer to create space in the squad and raise funds.

Divock Origi has attracted attention from a number of clubs around Europe. The Belgian has proven his worth to Liverpool time and time again over the years and has become a cult hero at Anfield.

Divock Origi has, however, suffered due to a lack of first-team football and could look to leave Liverpool this summer. The Reds could offer Divock Origi as part of a player-plus-cash deal to Real Sociedad in exchange for Alexander Isak.

