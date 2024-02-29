Liverpool eyeing up move for PL star as potential replacement for Mohamed Salah: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly contemplating snapping up Brentford forward Bryan Mbuemo as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah, 31, is a bonafide Anfield legend, having amassed an impressive 205 goals and 89 assists in 333 games across competitions since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

The Egyptian is one of the marquee signings of manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, helping usher in a period of dominance. Since Salah's arrival, the Reds have won all titles on offer - including their maiden league title in the Premier League era - except the UEFA Europa League.

However, Salah was close to leaving last summer amidst interest from Saudi Arabia. With just over a year left in his contract, the Reds are drawing up contingency plans if the star attacker moves ship this summer.

As per GOAL (via the Express), the Premier League leaders are looking to sign Brentford's Mbuemo. The 24-year-old has produced solid - if not spectacular - numbers, having seven goals and three assists in 15 games across competitions this season before getting injured in December.

In what would come as music to the Reds hierarchy, Mbuemo could be available on a cut-price deal if Brentford go down. While the Cameroonian primarily seen as a Salah replacement, the Reds could move for Mbuemo even if Salah stays but the Bees endure relegation.

How has Mohamed Salah fared for Liverpool this season?

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is in the midst of another solid season, fueling Liverpool's bid for an unprecedented quadruple in Klopp's final campaign in charge.

Although he has missed the last few games due to a hamstring injury - including their 1-0 EFL Cup extra time win over Chelsea in the final - Salah has racked up impressive numbers.

In 28 games across competitions, the Egyptian has bagged 19 goals and 10 assists. Most of those goal contributions - 15 goals and nine assists in 21 games - have come in the Premier League, where the Reds are atop the standings after 26 games.

He has three goals and an assist in five games in the Europa League, where Liverpool play Sparta Praha away in the Round of 16 first leg on March 6. Salah has one goal in two EFL Cup games but hasn't appeared in the FA Cup yet.