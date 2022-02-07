Liverpool to face 'stiff competition' from Barcelona and Real Madrid for teenage sensation - Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly set to join Liverpool in the race to sign Fulham sensation Fabio Carvalho. The teenager has attracted attention from many Europe's elite clubs, thanks to his consistent performances for Fulham in the Championship this season.

According to Marca, Liverpool are the frontrunners to land the 19-year-old. However, they could face stiff competition for the attacking midfielder's services from Barcelona and Real Madrid in the summer.

Carvalho rose through the youth ranks at Fulham before making his first-team debut last season. The teenager has become a regular for the club, and is one of their key players.

He has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 18 league games for Fulham this season. His performances have helped propel Fulham to the top of the Championship table. The teenager is seen as one of the brightest young prospects in English football. He is expected to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs soon.

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Carvalho during the January transfer window, but the move failed to materialise. The Reds are expected to resume their pursuit of the England U18 international in the summer, as his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also interested in the midfielder. Los Blancos are bracing themselves for the exit of Isco and Gareth Bale in the summer. Both players are running out of contract at the end of the season, so Los Blancos could look to sign their replacements.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are going through a transition under Xavi Hernandez. They are keen to sign young talents like Carvalho who can evolve into superstars.

Fabio Carvalho could snub interest from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona

Fulham vs Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship

Despite being linked with some of the best clubs in the world, Fabio Carvalho could extend his contract with Fulham.

Marco Silva's side are currently atop the Championship table, five points ahead of second-placed Blackburn Rovers, and with two games in hand. Fulham are the favourites to win the Championship, and gain promotion to the Premier League next season.

Carvalho has made 23 appearances in his young career, and could extend his contract with Fulham to continue his development. The youngster will be keen to gain experience in the Premier League before moving to one of Europe's top clubs.

