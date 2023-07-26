Liverpool fail with initial £6 million bid to sign 22-year-old attacker – Reports

Liverpool have reportedly failed with their initial £6 million bid to snap up LASK star Keito Nakamura in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Reds are hoping to strengthen their offensive depth after their injury-stricken campaign last time. They have lost Roberto Firmino, who has joined Al-Ahli on a free switch, this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Nakamura for the last few months. They boosted their interest in the right-footed winger with an offer in the region of £6 million earlier last week.

However, LASK have rejected the Reds' opening bid despite a potential chance to have him back on loan for the entirety of the 2023-24 season. They're holding out for a £9.5 million offer for a club-record sale.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to face tough competition from Ligue 1 outfit Lille and Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for Nakamura. They would have to meet LASK's asking price soon, as they have a serious risk of losing out on their target.

Nakamura, whose contract expires in 2025, has emerged as a breakout star in the Austrian Bundesliga. The 22-year-old helped his team finish third in the league last season, securing a UEFA Europa League spot.

A right-footed inverted winger, the former Gamba Osaka man enjoyed an excellent season last time around. The 22-year-old netted 17 goals and laid out eight assists in 36 games across competitions for LASK.

Nakamura, who's renowned for his pace, flair and touch, has also made a mark on the international stage. After making his debut in March, he scored his first goal for Japan past month.

Why is Liverpool pursuing another forward?

Liverpool are stacked with top-level attacking choices. They have Mohamed Salah on the right flank, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo as central options, and Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota as left-sided forwards. They could also call upon academy products like Kaide Gordon, Ben Doak and Melkamu Frauendorf.

However, manager Jurgen Klopp had to field Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones on the left flank last term due to long-term injuries to Diaz and Jota. He was without the pair for 54 games.

Keito Nakamura could emerge as a solid rotational option on left wing and also serve as a backup to Salah on the other flank.