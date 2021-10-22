Liverpool failed with €15 milion-a-season offer for Barcelona superstar - Reports

Liverpool reportedly offered Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati a staggering €15 million-per-season offer before he signed an extension with the Blaugrana.

Fati is considered one of the brightest talents to have emerged out of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy in recent times. The forward recently signed a new deal that will keep him at the Camp Nou till 2027. Fati, who took over the no.10 jersey from Lionel Messi, is projected by many as the man to take the Blaugrana forward.

Right on the heels of the 18-year-old's new deal, reports have emerged that Liverpool offered Fati a bumper contract in January 2021. The Reds were interested in the youngster, who was recovering from a serious long-term injury suffered in November 2020. Fati returned to first-team action earlier this month.

According to Mundo Deportivo's Cristina Cubero (via Sport Witness), Liverpool were willing to double Fati's wages at Barcelona. The Reds reportedly saw the player as a ‘fundamental piece’ of their future project. To convince him, Liverpool were willing to offer Fati a salary of €15 million after ta, per year plus a signing bonus.

However, the Spaniard chose to sign a new deal that will keep him at Barcelona for the next six years, at least. Speaking about the same, Cubero said:

“If the Fati family had thought about money and not about the player’s career, they would have listened to the offers, but Ansu said ‘only Barça.’”

Liverpool target Ansu Fati has been a breath of fresh air since debuting for Barcelona

Ansu Fati has been one of the few bright spots in what has been a tumultuous period for Barcelona in the last few years. The rumoured Liverpool target debuted for the first team in 2020 after rising through the academy ranks.

Fati made 33 appearances across competitions in the 2019-20 season, scoring eight goals and registering an assist. He became Barcelona's youngest scorer in La Liga as well as in the Champions League, in the process.

Ansu Fati is now the youngest goalscorer in El Clasico history, Barcelona's history, Champions League history, and Spain's history.

Barcelona's history ✅

Champions League history ✅

Spain's history ✅ The 17-year-old is on fire 🔥 Ansu Fati is now the youngest goalscorer in:El Clasico history ✅

Barcelona's history ✅

Champions League history ✅

Spain's history ✅ The 17-year-old is on fire 🔥 https://t.co/3NzqEKQc5j

Fati began the 2020-21 season in good form, scoring five goals and assisting four in ten appearances. He even became the youngest goalscorer in El Clasico history. However, a serious knee injury in November 2020 ruled Fati out for the rest of the season as well as the first few matches of the ongoing campaign.

The 18-year-old returned to action during Barcelona's home win at Levante, netting the side's third goal in a 3-0 victory. Fati then scored once and won a penalty, which was converted by Memphis Depay, in the club's 3-1 victory against Valencia.

The youngster will likely also have a key role to play in Barcelona's upcoming El Clasico battle with arch-rivals Real Madrid this weekend.

