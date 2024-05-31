Liverpool identify 23-year-old PL forward as a potential replacement for Saudi-linked Mohamed Salah: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly zeroed in on West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus as an eventual replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian has become an Anfield legend since his arrival in 2017 from AS Roma but faces an uncertain future.

Salah, 31, has had a fabulous 2023-24 season, contributing 25 goals and 14 assists in 44 games across competitions. He helped the Reds to the EFL Cup title, third place in the Premier League and the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.

However, with his contract running out next summer, the Reds are seemingly beginning to prepare for life without their prized asset, who's linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

As per Transfer News Live (via Football Transfers), they have identified West Ham's Kudus, who could be available for a lower price following betting charges against Lucas Paqueta.

Kudus, 23, has also had a decent last campaign, contributing 18 goals and seven assists in 48 games across competitions. Like Salah, he's also out of his contract at his current club next summer and could be available on a cut-priced deal this summer.

How has Mohamed Salah fared for Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah has had a stellar career at Liverpool since arriving at the club seven summers ago. In seven seasons - all under now departed manager Jurgen Klopp - he has played 349 times across competitions.

He has contributed 400 goal contributions, including 211 goals and 89 assists. During his seven-season stint at Anfield, Salah has helped the Reds win all competitions they have played in, except the UEFA Europa League, where they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Atalanta in the quarterfinals this season.

Salah has struck 155 times in 250 games in the Premier League. That includes 19 strikes and 10 goals in 34 games in their title-winning 2019-20 campaign, ending their 30-year wait for a league title.

The Egyptian has also helped the club to two UEFA Champions League finals, winning one (2019), contributing five goals and two assists in 12 games in that campaign.

After drawing a blank in the 3-1 final defeat to Real Madrid in the 2018 title match, Salah scored as the Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur in the 2-0 final a year later.