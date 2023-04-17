Liverpool identify Spanish international as 'medium-term' replacement for Mohamed Salah - Reports

According to El Mundo, Liverpool have identified Athletic Bilbao youngster Nico Williams as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah (as reported by Anfield Watch).

Salah has been one of the Reds' best players in recent seasons. The Egyptial maestro has been phenomenal since his switch to Merseyside. He has scored 180 goals and provided 74 assists in 296 games since arriving in 2017.

He has been instrumental this season as well, scoring 24 and setting up 11 in 42 games across competition. His contract, though, runs out in 2025. There have been rumours that the 30-year-old could consider leaving in the summer.

Williams has come up as an option in case Salah leaves. The report from Anfield Watch reads:

"NEW: Liverpool see Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams as a medium-term replacement for Mohamed Salah but face competition from Aston Villa in the race for the Spaniard's signature."

Williams, 20, is a pacey winger and one of the brightest prospects in Spanish football. He has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 35 games across competitions this campaign.

Williams is contracted with Bilbao till 2024 and has a market value of €25 million. Liverpool, though, might have to compete with Aston Villa to land the player.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expects tough outing against Leeds United

Liverpool take on Leeds United next in a Premier League away clash at Elland Road on Monday (April 17). The Reds are eighth in the league with 44 points from 29 games.

Leeds, meanwhile, are 16th with 29 points from 30 outings. Manager Jurgen Klopp expects a stern test against the relegation-threatened team. Ahead of the tie, Klopp said about his expectations from the game (via the Reds' website):

"A big fight, a massive fight. In the situation Leeds is in, the last game (a 5-1 defeat by Crystal Palace), of course, as well – these kind of games can happen. They try everything."

The Reds are coming off a 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield last weekend. Leeds, meanwhile, suffered a 5-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in their last outing.

