Liverpool interested in move for Aston Villa star this summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Boubacar Kamara from Aston Villa this summer. Manager Jurgen Klopp sees the Frenchman as the ideal replacement for Fabinho.

As per The Athletic, Kamara is the latest player to be added to the list of midfield targets for Liverpool. The Aston Villa star has emerged as an option for the Reds in the wake of Fabinho's imminent departure.

The Brazilian is in talks to join Al Ittihad this summer and has reportedly agreed personal terms. The Reds are also open to the same and are close to agreeing to a £40 million deal with the Saudi Arabian side.

Kamara, meanwhile, joined Villa on a free transfer last summer and started 21 Premier League gmes. He was a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Marseille and was snapped up quickly by the Birmingham side.

Kamara now joins Cheick Doucoure, Romeo Lavia, Kalvin Phillips, Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat on the list of midfielders Liverpool have set their sights on as Fabinho's replacement.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has spoken highly of Boubacar Kamara

Steven Gerrard was the manager of Aston Villa when they signed Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer. The Villa Park side wanted to add an experienced option in midfield and jumped on the chance of getting the free agent.

Gerrard told the club website that Kamara is a defensive midfielder who can also operate higher up the pitch. The Liverpool legend added that the Frenchman is also capable of playing in a back three:

"He can play as a defensive midfielder. He can also play as a left eight or a right eight in our system. He's also capable of playing as a centre-back in the middle of a back three – he can also play to the right or the left. He has got a bit of versatility, but we have signed him as a midfielder.

"It's always nice as a manager to know someone can take on tactical information. We watched him a lot at Marseille, and he's played in numerous roles with consistency at a high level. It was well documented I went out to watch the game against Nantes, and he was (the) Man of the Match, clearly, as a central midfielder in a two."

The 23-year-old played 1779 minutes in the Premier League last season for Vila. However, he missed seven games because of a knee injury in September and another eight due to an ankle injury earlier this year.