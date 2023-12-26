Liverpool join several European clubs in race to complete bargain deal for Brazilian defender: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly joined multiple European clubs in the race to snap up Fluminense defender Nino on a cut-priced deal.

Nino, 26, has made 239 appearances across competitions for the Brazilian side, contributing 12 goals and five assists. The centre-back was recently in action at the FIFA Club World Cup in Riyadh last week, where Fluminense lost 4-0 to reigning treble winners Manchester City in the final.

This year, Nino has made 57 appearances across competitions, bagging a rich haul of five goals and two assists, for the reigning Copa Libertadores winners. With his contract running out at the end of 2024, the Brazilian has been courted by a number of potential suitors.

As per Alfredo Pedulla, the 26-year-old, who has a release clause of €7 million, has made his intentions clear of leaving Fluminense. AS Roma and Feyenoord are joined in the race for his services by Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Liverpool.

The lure of playing for the Premier League giants could be a tempting one for Nino, as Jurgen Klopp's side are in contention in four different competitions. The Reds trail Premier League leaders Arsenal (40) by a point after 18 games.

They're into the UEFA Europa League knockouts and EFL Cup semis, where they play Fulham in the first leg on January 10. Klopp's side start their FA Cup campaign against Arsenal three days earlier.

Liverpool team news ahead of Burnley clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a fabulous season. Coming off a 1-1 home draw with Premier League leaders Arsenal at the weekend, the Reds take on Burnley away in the league on Boxing Day (December 26).

Ahead of the clash, Klopp has a few absentees. Full-back Kostas Tsimkas will be out for a while following a broken collarbone sustained in the Arsenal clash. Luis Diaz is doubtful after potentially injuring his knee in that game.

Luca Koleosho is absent with a long-term knee injury, while the trio of Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota and Andrew Robertson will not play again this year due to injury.