Liverpool keeping tabs on 19-year-old attacking midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are monitoring Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho closely, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are constantly on the lookout for exciting talents in England and across Europe. Liverpool's desire to spot and acquire youngsters was evident when they signed Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon from Fulham and Derby County in recent years.

It has now emerged that another up-and-coming player has popped up on Liverpool's radar. According to the aforementioned source, Jurgen Klopp's side are keeping tabs on Fulham attacker Carvalho.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



There's still no bid on the table - nothing discussed for January move yet. Many clubs in the race. Liverpool have been monitoring Fabio Carvalho as top future talent for months - Carvalho's doing great with Marco Silva at Fulham and Liverpool are watching him closelyThere's still no bid on the table - nothing discussed for January move yet. Many clubs in the race. Liverpool have been monitoring Fabio Carvalho as top future talent for months - Carvalho's doing great with Marco Silva at Fulham and Liverpool are watching him closely 🔴🇵🇹 #LFC There's still no bid on the table - nothing discussed for January move yet. Many clubs in the race. https://t.co/7LPEkkGN9e

The Merseyside-based club have reportedly been monitoring the 19-year-old for a few months now. However, they are yet to approach Fulham with an offer to sign Carvalho. The Premier League side have also not held discussions over a January move for the teenager.

If the report is to be believed, the Reds are not the only club keeping an eye on Carvalho, though. It appears that there are several clubs interested in acquiring the services of the England Under-18s international.

Despite being only 19, Carvalho is a regular for Marco Silva's Fulham side. The attacker has made 18 appearances across competitions for the Cottagers, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

However, there are serious doubts about the youngster's future at Craven Cottage. Carvalho has entered the final six months of his contract with the Championship club, and could leave on a free transfer next summer.

Carvalho's contract situation at Fulham has prompted several clubs to keep an eye on the teenager. Liverpool are among those who could offer the Englishman a new home when his deal with the London outfit runs out.

Meanwhile, Fulham have not given hope of convincing Carvalho to commit his long-term future to the club. According to Liverpool Echo, they remain in talks over a new deal.

Liverpool survive Crystal Palace scare

The Reds earned a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday. The Anfield outfit have now reduced their gap with table-toppers Manchester City to nine points, albeit with a game in hand.

However, Patrick Vieira's side will feel they were hard done by. Despite being 2-0 down at half-time, Palace pulled one back, and were threatening to equalise in the second half.

Also Read Article Continues below

Klopp's side then received a soft penalty in the 89th minute. Fabinho found the back of the net from the spot, and gave the visitors the win, but the incident has sparked controversy.

Edited by Bhargav