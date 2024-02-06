Liverpool keeping tabs on ex-Portugal international for new coach; Xabi Alonso still hailed as frontrunner: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly looking at former Portugal international Ruben Amorim, while Xabi Alonso remains the favourite, to replace outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp, who has had an impressive near decade-long spell at Anfield has carved out a niche for himself. The German has made the Reds one of the top clubs in the country and abroad, winning every title on offer, except the UEFA Europa League.

The trophy haul includes the Reds' maiden league title in the Premier League era (2020), the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and others. Klopp's side are on course for an unprecedented quadruple, which would be an apt way to end his Anfield stint.

With less than half the season remaining, the Reds are busy scurrying options to continue Klopp's legacy. One such man is Amorim, as per LFC Transfer Room. The Portuguese has won a league title and taken Sporting atop the Primeira Liga, after taking charge in 2020.

Bayer Leverkusen boss, Xabi Alonso, a former Reds player, though, remains the frontrunner to succeed Klopp. The Spaniard has sparked a remarkable turnaround in Leverkusen's fortunes.

After taking charge of the then-midtable team in May 2023, Leverkusen are atop the Bundesliga this season, unbeaten in 20 games. They also won all six Europa League group games.

Alonso is a bonafide Reds legend, scoring in their historic win from three goals down in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan.

"Not a great day for us" - Liverpool boss dissects Arsenal defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits that his team didn't have a great outing in their 3-1 Premier League loss at Arsenal at the weekend.

The Gunners opened the scoring at the Emirates through Bukayo Saka in the 14th minute, but Gabriel Magalhaes' own goal on the cusp of half-time levelled proceedings.

The Premier League leaders, though, fell apart after the break, conceding twice, which snapped their 11-game unbeaten run across competitions. Klopp said in his post-game press conference (as per the Reds' website):

"Not a great day for us. Yes, a bad day in the office, definitely, but not just a bad day in the office, and we have to make sure we don't have them anymore."

Despite the loss. Klopp's side remain atop the Premier League after 23 games, two points ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.