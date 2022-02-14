Liverpool looking to extend attacker's contract amid transfer interest from Barcelona - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to tie down striker Roberto Firmino to a new deal at the club, despite interest from Barcelona.

Firmino, 30, joined Liverpool in 2015 from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim. The striker has become one of Jurgen Klopp's most important players during his time with the Reds.

Fichajes (via Football Insider) reports that with the player's contract at the club expiring in the summer of 2023, the Reds are looking to tie him down to a longer deal.

Barcelona are considering him an option, as the club's top target Erling Haaland's astronomical fee casting doubt on the Norwegian's potential transfer.

Firmino has been a regular in Liverpool's starting XI for many years. He has bagged 94 goals and 73 assists for the Anfield club in over 300 appearances. However, this season has been a different story for the Brazilian.

He has been usurped by the emerging Diogo Jota, who has become a mainstay in Klopp's team since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2021. This term, the striker has only managed 23 appearances for the Reds, scoring seven goals and contributing four assists.

Nevertheless, the Reds are keen to extend Firmino's stay. Klopp views Firmino's experience as vital despite strengthening the six-time Champions League winners with an influx of youth.

Barcelona have plenty of options other than Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino has enjoyed a magnificent spell under Klopp.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is looking to strengthen his attacking options. However, interest in Firmino is yet to become concrete, as he evaluates the various ins and outs at the Camp Nou in the next few months.

"I love all of these boys. The potential they have is incredible. Bobby Firmino - what a player he is. He will forever be really helpful and useful for us because of the way he plays. It's so difficult to defend." Jurgen Klopp:

Given the success Firmino has had at Anfield and the influence Klopp has had on his career, the experienced forward is unlikely to depart the Reds any time soon. So, Barcelona are looking elsewhere, particularly down the road at Liverpool's Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Blaugrana are reportedly interested in Edinson Cavani. with the 35-year-old not against the idea of moving to La Liga. His contract at United runs out at the end of the season.

They are also considering Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak. The Sweden international was close to a move to the Camp Nou last summer, but the club's financial difficulties jeopardised the transfer.

Xavi will also be overseeing the potential departures of a few Blaugrana players. Memphis Depay, Ousmane Dembele and Luuk De Jong are being linked with moves away from the Camp Nou. So it will be interesting to see the changes that happen at the club this summer.

