Liverpool make Luis Diaz transfer decision after father's recent claims about possible 'dream' Barcelona move - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made it clear that attacker Luis Diaz is not for sale after his father sparked talks of a Barcelona move.

Diaz, 27, is a key player in Jurgen Klopp's set-up, contributing 15 goals and nine assists in 61 appearances across competitions since arriving in January 2022. This season, he has contributed four goals and an assist in 15 games across competitions.

Shortly after his release from kidnappers, Diaz's father, Luis Manuel Diaz talked about Barcelona being his son's dream club. He told Colombian televisian Noticias RCN (via Express):

"The truth is, at this moment I know very little about Barcelona. It is true that Luis (Diaz) is a faithful follower of Barcelona, and it would be his dream to get there. Until now, I would like to thank Porto and Liverpool for the way in which they welcomed him and received him.

"Luis is an easy player to win over because of his way of being, his humility, his work, he is a very disciplined player, thank God. There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is an elite team and is among the best in the world."

The comments unsurprisingly sparked reports of Diaz's move to Barcelona. However, with Reds reportedly turning down Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal's £43.3 million offer for Diaz in the summer.

The Colombia international is contracted with the Anfield club till 2027, so a similar move by Barca is likely to be thwarted.

How have Liverpool and Barcelona fared this season?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool and Barcelona have had good starts to their respective 2023-24 campaign. The Reds are just a point off Premier League leaders Manchester City after 12 games, while Barca are four points adrift of La Liga leaders Girona after 13 outings.

Both club have lost twice this season - one in the league and one in Europe. The Reds lost 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and 3-2 at Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Barcelona lost 2-1 at home to arch-rivals Real Madrid in La Liga before going down by a solitary goal at Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League.