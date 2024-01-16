Liverpool making strong moves to sign talented 18-year-old striker: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly moving decisively to snap up BK Hacken forward Momodou Sonko.

The 18-year-old has turned heads with his assured performances up front for the Swedish club. He has 14 goals and eight assists in 44 games across competitions for them. That includes four goals and an assist in 13 games across competitions this term.

As per LFC Transfer Room, the Premier League leaders and representatives of two other unnamed sides have made trips to Haacken to hold talks with Hacken for Sonko. However, the source says that the talks haven't yielded any 'concrete' proposals.

The Reds are well stocked up front, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. But the potential move for Sinko suggests that Jurgen Klopp's side are planning for the future.

Liverpool have fared well this season, being alive in four different competitions. Apart from leading the Premier League, the Reds have topped their UEFA Europa League group, reached the EFL Cup semifinals and also the FA Cup third round.

What's next for Liverpool?

As mentioned previously, Liverpool are in the midst of a solid season as the second half of the campaign beckons.

Jurgen Klopp's side will next be in action at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, January 21. They lead the standings by two points over Manchester City (43) after 20 games, having lost just once in the competition this season.

Following the Bournemouth game, the Reds will be on the road again, travelling to Fulham three days later for their EFL Cup semifinal second leg. Klopp's side lead 2-1 from the first leg in Anfield last week.

The Reds will close the month with an FA Cup fourth-round tie on January 28. They will face either Norwich City or Bristol Rovers. However, the league leaders will have to negotiate these fixtures without their talismanic attacker Mohamed Salah, who is away on AFCON 2023 duty for Egypt.