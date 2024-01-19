Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid transfer target rejects move to PL club - Reports

Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, a Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid target, has reportedly rejected an offer from Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old has three goals in 27 games across competitions for a Sporting side that are top of the Primeira Liga, four points ahead of second-placed Benfica, having played a game more.

Inacio has caught the attention of top clubs across the continent with a series of stellar displays at the back. He's contracted with Sporting till 2027 but might be on the move before that.

LFC Transfer Room has reported that the player rejected a move to Newcastle, as he's awaiting offers from Liverpool, Los Blancos and United. The report mentions that the Reds are in tough with Inacio's agents. But they are unlikely to shell out £52 million for his services in the ongoing January transfer window, with a summer move said to be more likely.

All three aforementioned clubs are seeking quality reinforcements at the heart of their defence owing to a combination of injuries and poor form of their current options.

Since making his Sporting debut in the 2020-21 season, Inacio has 14 goals and eight assists in nearly 150 games across competitions apart from his defensive contributions.

What's next for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Liverpool and Real Madrid are in the midst of impressive campaigns, but the same cannot be said about Manchester United.

The Reds lead the Premier League after 20 games, while Los Blancos are a point behind surprise La Liga leaders Girona but have a game in hand. Manchester United, meanwhile, are seventh and 13 points behind the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are next in action at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday (January 21). Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos will look to bounce back from their 4-2 Copa del Rey extra time loss at Atletico Madrid in midweek with a home game in La Liga against Almeria on the same day.

Erik ten Hag's United are not in action this week. They play at Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28.