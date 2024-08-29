Liverpool midfield target set to join Premier League side - Reports 

Fluminense midifelder Andre, a Liverpool target, is reportedly set to join Wolverhampton Wanderers. The 23-year-old was apparently on the cusp of joining Fulham before the move broke down.

Andre won the 2023 Copa Libertadores as he's set to arrive at the Molineux, as reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The move is set to be officially announced by Wolves after the finer details get sorted.

As per the BBC, the move is set to cost Wolves £21 million, including £2.5 million in add-ons. The 23-year-old is on the cusp of becoming the club's sixth summer arrival in 2024.

The Reds - as per ESPN - were interested in the Fluminense midfielder last summer before their interest cooled off, but Andre refused the move. He's now set to move to their Premier League rivals who have started the new season with successive losses, including a humbling 6-2 home defeat to Chelsea at the weekend.

Arne Slot's side, meanwhile, have opened their season with consecutive wins, winning 2-0 at newly promoted Ipswich Town before beating Brentford by the same scoreline at home. They next take on Manchester United away on Sunday (September 1).

What happened the last time Liverpool visited Manchester United?

Liverpool drew 2-2 on their last visit to Manchester United. A few days following their 4-3 extra-time defeat at Old Trafford in the FA Cup semi-final - where they were three minutes away from victory in regulation time - the Reds looked set for another defeat at the home of their arch-rivals, this time in the Premier League.

In the clash in April this year, Jurgen Klopp's side dominated proceedings, registering 15 shots on target in the first half as Luis Diaz gave them a 23rd-minute lead. The Red Devils made the visitors pay for their inability to put the game to bed, with captain Bruno Fernandes hauling his team back to level terms in the 50th minute.

Midway through the second half, Kobbie Mainoo's side put United on the road to victory, but Mohamed Salah's penalty for the Reds forced a share of the spoils. The draw, though, meant that Liverpool missed the opportunity to return to the top of the standings, eventually finishing third, behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

United, meanwhile, eventually finished eighth, their worst finish in the Premier League era. They have opened the current campaign with a win and a loss.

