Liverpool News Roundup: Reds to face competition for Haaland, Belgian manager expects Origi to leave, and more - 28th January 2021

Liverpool will look to bounce back and return to the top four when they face Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool news as on 28th January 2021:

Chelsea make Liverpool-target Erling Haaland their priority signing

As per Sky Sports (via HITC), Chelsea could sign Liverpool-target Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.

Even though Borussia Dortmund are likely to play hardball and demand a steep fee for him, Chelsea could test their resolve.

The Norwegian’s contract has a release clause of £66.5 million that does not become active until the summer of 2022. So Chelsea will most likely need to break their transfer record to sign the forward.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will compete with Chelsea for Haaland's signature. The Reds have looked toothless at times this season and could do with some firepower next summer.

Roberto Martinez hints Divock Origi might leave Liverpool in January

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez expects Liverpool forward Divock Origi to leave Liverpool to progress further in his career.

Despite scoring some key goals for Liverpool, Divock Origi has never been a first-team player at the club.

Subsequently, his career for the Belgian national team has stalled, and Martinez feels there are expectations back home for Origi to move elsewhere and play a more prominent role.

“He is an athlete who is not afraid, nothing is too big for him, so much so that he has had that success I was talking about before. What is certain is that he would need to play more, and have a more central role. Here there are many expectations regarding his decision in this market session,” Martinez said.

Liverpool making a mistake by not signing a defender, says Glen Johnson

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson feels the Reds have shown a bit of naivety by not signing a defender in the January transfer window.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp had admitted that the situation at the club would have been better with a defender, but the club have not signed one yet. The Reds are currently without Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, while Joel Matip has also missed several games because of niggling injuries.

Klopp has used the likes of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips at the back, but Johnson feels it’s not easy for young players to replace proven stalwarts.

"It’s impossible to gauge how many injuries you get in a season, how bad they are and how long each person might take to recover. I think they were naive in not getting someone in on loan because the kids - who will hopefully go on to be some fantastic players - are being asked to fill the shoes of Van Dijk and that’s not easy for anybody," Johnson said.