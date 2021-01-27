Liverpool News Roundup: Reds leading the 'race' for Declan Rice, attacker turns down Bundesliga move, and more - 26th January 2021

An out-of-form Liverpool will hope for a change in fortunes when they play their next game in the 2020-21 Premier League on Thursday.

On that note, let’s take look at the latest Liverpool news as on 26th January 2021:

Lampard’s departure could clear the way for Liverpool’s Declan Rice move

Frank Lampard was relieved of his duties as Chelsea manager on Tuesday. His departure could have a few ramifications on how the Blues approach the transfer market.

The most notable one in this regard could be their pursuit of Declan Rice. Chelsea desperately wanted to sign Rice last summer, but could not pay West Ham’s asking price.

Liverpool too have been linked with a move for Rice, and as per The Guardian, the Reds could continue their chase for the midfielder next summer.

Klopp’s defensive resources have been stretched thin this season. Rice, who is still only 22, could potentially be a long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson and do a job at centre-back as well, if required.

Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool only want to win and do not think about the score

Liverpool’s poor run of form in the Premier League has seen lose ground in the Premier League title race, and the Reds desperately need a win.

Jürgen Klopp’s side will travel to north London to face Tottenham Hotspur in their next game, where they will hope to end a five-game winless run in the league.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has faced criticism in recent weeks for his performances, and the full-back admits that Liverpool need to find a win, regardless of the scoreline.

“We went there [to Tottenham] last year, scored a goal, were able to keep a clean sheet and win 1-0 and come away with a win. That's something we'll be looking to do again,” he told Liverpool’s official website. “We don't really care what score it is, we just want the three points. Whether it be 4-3 or 1-0, it doesn't make a difference to us. We want to make sure we get the three points,” added Arnold.

Xherdan Shaqiri turns down a move to the Bundesliga

Xherdan Shaqiri has had another injury-ravaged season at Liverpool, but the Switzerland international wants to stay and fight for his place at the club.

As per Fussball Transfers, Shaqiri has turned down a move to Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, who are looking to strengthen their team after a poor start to the season.

Shaqiri has managed just four starts this season and is currently behind Mohamed Salah in the Liverpool pecking order.