Liverpool plotting move for Premier League defender to ease left-back crisis: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a move to snap up Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson following injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimkas.

Robertson injured his shoulder in October and has been out since then, having missed 17 games across competitions, including 11 in the Premier League, where the Reds lead the standings after 19 games.

Since the 2-2 league draw at Brighton & Hove Albion, Robertson has been out of action, and there's no clear timeframe for his return. In the Scot's absence, Tsimkas has slotted in but appears set for a while on the sidelines since breaking his collarbone in the 2-0 league win at Burnley at the weekend.

Centre-back Joe Gomez is expected to play in a makeshift left-back role, with Luke Chambers the only other alternative. Hence the Reds are contemplating a specialist for the position.

As per 90Min (via HITC), the Premier League leaders have made contact with Fulham for Robinson ahead of a potential move in January. However, with the player contracted with Marco Silva's side till 2028, a deal won't come cheap.

Robinson, 26, has made 18 league appearances for the Cottagers - who are 13th in the points table - contributing three assists.

"I really liked the game we played, but we should have scored more" - Liverpool boss after Burnley win

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased with the performance of his players in the 2-0 win at Burnley on Boxing Day, which sent the Reds top of the Premier League.

Goals by Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota made it two wins in four games across competitions in the league for Klopp's side. They drew goalless with Manchester United and 1-1 with Arsenal at home in the league.

Coming to the Burnley game, the Reds boss told the club website that his team ought to have scored more goals:

"You never know exactly what you can expect with the fourth game in 10 days, it was really intense. Whatever the outside world thinks, it is really intense – and coming here and playing the game we played is absolutely exceptional. It’s exceptional as well that we didn’t score more goals.

"We caused Burnley so many problems, we played a super game. As the last game in a really busy period you cannot really expect that but we did. I really liked the game we played, but we should have scored more, and that’s clear."

Liverpool have 42 points from 19 games but will be leapfrogged by Arsenal (40) at the summit if the Gunners beat West Ham United at home on Thursday (December 28).