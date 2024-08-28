Liverpool plotting move to sign 24-year-old star if he stays at current club beyond summer transfer window - Reports

Liverpool are contemplating a mvoe for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi. The 24-year-old has been at Selhurst Park since the 2021-22 season and has been a key player.

In 114 games across competitions, he has contributed five goals and two assists. Guehi was also a key player for England at Euro 2024, where they lost 2-1 to Spain in the final last month.

Despite having two years left in his contract, Guehi has attracted interest from multiple clubs from across Europe. As per the Metro, Newcastle United have been hot on his heels for a while but are unlikely to snap him up this summer, with Palace rejecting three bids.

Trending

Moreover, with Joachim Andersen moving to Fulham and summer signing Chiadi Riad suffering an injury, Guehi is unlikely to be allowed to leave, with the transfer window closing on Friday (August 30).

However, the Independent (via the Metro) mentions that if Guehi - who has played all three games this season - stays on at Palace beyond the summer, the Reds are hopeful to snap him up for less than his current valuation of £70 million.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona are some of the other reported suitors of the in-demand England international.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool have made a good start to the season.

Liverpool have commenced the Arne Slot era with a 2-0 win at newly promoted Ipswich Town in their Premier League opener. Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah scored after the break as Ipswich suffered a first defeat at Portman Road in almost a year.

The Reds continued their winning run against Brentford at home in the weekend. Salah was once again among the scorers, doubling his team's advantage after the break after Luis Diaz's first-half opener.

Slot's side next face Manchester United on the road in the Premier League on Sunday (September 1). The Reds drew 2-2 in April this year in their last league visit to Old Trafford.

Conor Bradley and Luis Diaz had given the Reds a 2-0 lead inside 23 minutes, but United hit back through captain Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo after the break to force a share of the spoils.

It's pertinent to note that a few days earlier, the Reds squndered a late lead to lose 4-3 after extra time at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarter-final. The defeat ended their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple in what was legendary manager Jurgen Klopp's last season in charge at Anfield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback