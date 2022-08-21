Liverpool readying £42.3 million offer for Premier League midfielder - Reports 

Liverpool are preparing a £42.3 million (€50 million) offer for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to Studio Football (via Paisley Gates).

The Reds are in need of a new midfielder. They have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer. However, they have recently been linked with a move for a new midfielder this summer following injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. One of the midfielders wanted by Liverpool is Caicedo from Brighton.

The Reds have recently signed young players with experience of playing at the top level - Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez. Caicedo could be another such signing, as the Ecuador international is just 20 but already has Premier League experience.

Caicedo made just eight appearances in the Premier League last season but featured against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and both Manchester clubs. He scored against United.

This season he has played the full 90 minutes in both of Brighton's games, including the 2-1 win over the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

Empire of the Kop @empireofthekop LINKED TO LIVERPOOL - Moises Caicedo

20 years old

12 senior (Brighton) appearances

One goal/two assists LINKED TO LIVERPOOL- Moises Caicedo20 years old12 senior (Brighton) appearancesOne goal/two assists 🚨 LINKED TO LIVERPOOL🚨 - Moises Caicedo🔵 20 years old🏃12 senior (Brighton) appearances⚽️ One goal/two assists https://t.co/pvl5VLyzkS

Caicedo is a defensive midfielder who can also play in central midfield. The Ecuadorian could be seen as a long-term successor to Fabinho in defensive midfield.

Paying around £42 million for a midfielder from Brighton could be a risky move, but the Reds usually pay big money for players they desperately need. Some such examples are Darwin Nunez and Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool face competition for Moises Caicedo

Liverpool are not the only club interested in Moises Caicedo. Their arch-rivals Manchester United have also been linked with the Brighton midfielder.

According to the aforementioned source, Caicedo is not keen on a move to Old Trafford, though. That means the Reds are in pole position to sign the Ecuadorian this summer.

StatATM @StatATM



#Brighton No Premier League midfielder has won more tackles than Moisés Caicedo (7) so far in the 2022/23 Season. No Premier League midfielder has won more tackles than Moisés Caicedo (7) so far in the 2022/23 Season. #Brighton https://t.co/6nClpT7Ygn

Liverpool face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday (August 22). Both teams are winless in the league this season.

The Reds have drawn their opening two games of the season while Manchester United have lost both of theirs to languish at the bottom of the standings.

