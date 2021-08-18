Liverpool receive boost in their quest to land star winger - Reports

Liverpool have received a major boost in their pursuit of Watford star Ismaila Sarr after the Senegalese winger informed the Hornets about his intentions to leave the newly promoted side, according to TransferMarketWeb (via the Express).

Liverpool have been interested in Ismaela Sarr for more than a year now. However, the 23-year-old winger is still at Watford, and spent a season playing for the Hornets in the 2020-21 Championship.

According to the aforementioned source, Liverpool are now preparing to make a £40 million bid for the Watford winger to bring him to Anfield before the transfer window closes.

However, Sarr is not the only player Liverpool want to sign this summer. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has also identified West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen as a possible backup to his famous front three.

Liverpool have had one of the best attacking trios in the game in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The Reds also added Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, who has been a revelation, last summer. However, Liverpool would still need attacking reinforcements due to uncertainty over the futures of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Ismalia Sarr starred against Liverpool

Liverpool were at the receiving end of Ismaila Sarr in 2020 before the league was temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Liverpool were on course to win the Premier League title unbeaten before they faced Watford at Vicarage Road.

Sarr turned in a Man-of-the-Match performance against the then league leaders by scoring twice and assisting once in Watford's 3-0 win that day. The game was probably one which prompted the Liverpool hierarchy into keeping an eye on the 23-year-old Senegalese winger.

Watford, though, went down that season but have returned to the Premier League this campaign. Ismalia Sarr has had a bright start in Watford's return to the Premier League. The 23-year-old was instrumental in the Hornets' opening day 3-2 victory over Aston Villa, where he scored and also gave Matt Targett a torrid time at left-back.

Despite their interest in Sarr, the Reds will wait to either sell Shaqiri or Origi before they sign any further reinforcements. Shaqiri is tipped to join Ligue 1 side Lyon before the transfer window closes.

