Liverpool receive injury boost ahead of Premier League clash against Tottenham: Reports

Liverpool have received a heartening injury update ahead of their Premeir League home game with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (May 5), as defender Conor Bradley has returned to training.

Bradley injured his ankle in the 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace last month and has missed the last four games, including three in the league. In his absence, Jurgen Klopp's side have won twice and lost once and coming off a 2-2 league draw at West Ham United last weekend.

The 20-year-old right-back has a goal and six assists in 22 games across competitions this season, starting 17 times. As per ThisisAnfield, Bradley has returned to training and is in contention to start against Spurs at the weekend.

Having deputised admirably for Trent Alexander-Arnold, it remains to be seen if Bradley continues to play despite the former being fit again. Nevertheless, Bradley's positive update means the Reds only have Diogo Jota (hip), Joel Matip (ACL), Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) and Ben Doak (MCL) as the only absentees due to injury.

The Reds are mathematically still in the title race but are five points behind leaders Arsenal with three games to go. Second-placed City - four games ahead of Klopp's side - have a game in hand.

So, it will require an unlikely sequence of results for the Reds to pip the two sides in front and add to their 2020 Premier League triumph.

What happened when Liverpool played Tottenham earlier this season?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool slumped to a last-gasp defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in their earlier league meeting with Spurs.

Son Heung-min's 36th-minute opener put Ange Postecoglou's side in front. But the Reds - hindered by a Curtis Jones red card 10 minutes earlier - drew level through Cody Gakpo deep in first-half stoppage time. That was after a Luis Diaz goal was incorrectedly ruled out for offside when the game was still goalless.

Twenty minutes from time, Diogo Jota also saw red. Klopp's side defended admirably with nine men and nearly held on for a point, only for Joel Matip to put through his own net in the sixth minute of stoppage time to hand Tottenham victory.