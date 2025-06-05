Liverpool reject offer from rival European club for star winger Luis Diaz: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly turned down an offer from Barcelona for winger Luis Diaz. The Colombian has been at Anfield since January 2022.

Since arriving from FC Porto on a reported €54 million move, Diaz has been a steady performer for the Reds. In three and a half seasons at the club, the 29-year-old has contributed 41 goals and 23 assists in 141 games across competitions.

Diaz registered 13 goals and seven assists in 36 games in the Reds' triumphant 2024-25 Premier League-winning campaign. Despite being contracted with the side till 2027, he has been a transfer target for the Blaugrana for a while. However, as per AP (via Daily Mail), the Reds have rejected an 'approach' from Barca for Diaz, telling them that the Colombian isn't for sale.

Barca sporting director Deco told RAC1 about Diaz and another target, out-of-favour Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford:

"We like Luis. We like Rashford. We like a series of players we have on a list that we have been working on for years."

Diaz bagged a UEFA Champions League hat-trick in a 4-0 home win over Bayer Leverkusen, with Arne Slot's side losing on penalties to eventual champions PSG in the Round of 16.

"I want to win the Premier League again next year" - Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate has urged his side to not rest on their laurels following a successful domestic season culminating with their second Premier League title.

While on international duty with France ahead of their UEFA Nations League semi-final clash with Spain in Stuttgart on Wednesday (June 5), the 26-year-old told The Athletic (via the Reds' website):

"The most important thing is not to rest on our laurels. We won the Premier League, which is magnificent and which made everyone happy, but it’s not an end in itself. I want to win it again next year or win the Champions League.

“When next season begins, we shouldn’t forget about the title, because we won it and it’s etched in history, but we’ll need to set it aside and say to ourselves, ‘That’s behind us. Now, do we have the desire and the physical and mental strength to do what we did last season again?’ It will be harder, because we’re the champions and everyone will want to beat us.”

Konate had a goal and two assists in 31 games in the Reds' triumphant league-winning campaign. The Frenchman also scored once in seven Champions League games.

