Liverpool's stance on Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at club amid Real Madrid links comes to light: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly hopeful of keeping Trent Alexander-Arnold beyond the summer despite reports of interest from Real Madrid. The right-back is out of contract at the end of the season.

Ad

A key player for the Reds since his first-team debut under Jurgen Klopp in the 2016-17 season, the 26-year-old has played nearly 350 games across competitions, contributing 22 goals and 87 assists. That includes three goals and seven assists in 36 outings across competitions this campaign.

Alexander-Arnold has played an important role in Arne Slot's charge to the Premier League title, bagging two goals and six assists in 27 games. The Reds are 13 points clear at the top, having played a game more.

Ad

Trending

However, with the Englishman not yet putting pen to paper on a new deal amid interest from Los Blancos, Liverpool Echo correspondent Paul Gorst (via The Anfield Talk) has reported that the Reds could keep him at the club for at least four more years.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexander-Arnold (64) holds the record for most Premier League assists by a defender, five clear of his Reds teammate Andrew Robertson. The Englishman set the landmark with his 58th assist in February 2024, breaking a tie with Robertson in the Reds' 3-1 home win over Burnley.

How did Trent Alexander-Arnold fare for Liverpool in their 2019-20 Premier League-winning campaign?

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold played a key role in Liverpool's 2019-20 Premier League-winning campaign under Klopp, their first league title in three decades and first in the Premier League era.

Ad

Alexander-Arnold played all 38 games - starting 35 - and contributed four goals and 13 assists in a season interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Twice in the league campaign, he scored and assisted in the same game.

The first instance was against 2016 champions Leicester City, against whom he scored once and assisted twice in a 4-0 away win. The second time he did so was on the penultimate matchday - with the league title already decided. Alexander-Arnold bagged a goal and an assist as Klopp's side ran away 5-3 victors at home to Chelsea.

Fast forward five years, the Englishman is close to winning his second Premier League title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback