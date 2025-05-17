Liverpool set to face tough competition from Real Madrid for £60 million-rated Premier League star after losing Dean Huijsen battle - Reports

Liverpool will reportedly have Real Madrid for company as they set their sight on Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. The Englishman has been with Palace since arriving from Blackburn Rovers in February 2024.

Although he has missed games due to injuries this season, the 21-year-old Wharton has impressed in defensive midfield whenever he has been available. In 26 games across competitions, he has racked up two assists - both in the Premier League - where Palace are 12th with two games to go.

Despite being contracted to Palace till 2029, Wharton has attracted the interest of top clubs like the Reds, Barcelona and Los Blancos, as per Daily Mail. While Palace are sweating on his availability for the FA Cup final with Manchester City on Saturday (May 17), they could also be resigned to the possibility of losing their prized asset worth £60 million.

It's pertinent to note that Los Blancos beat the Reds to the signature of Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen. As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga giants are set to pay the Cherries £50 million for the services of the 20-year-old, agreeing a five-year deal with the player.

What's next for Real Madrid and Liverpool?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid and Liverpool have had contrasting seasons. Once in contention for a first-ever continental treble, Los Blancos saw their UEFA Champions League title defence ended by Arsenal in the quarter-finals with a 5-1 aggregate loss.

Weeks later, they lost 3-2 in extra time to arch-rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final. Barca effectively ended Madrid's La Liga title defence with a come-from-behind 4-2 home win before sealing the deal with two matchdays remaining.

With no major silverware to end the season, Los Blancos will look to end the season on a high under their outgoing boss Carlo Ancelotti, who will take over the Brazil job next. Madrid take on Sevilla away in the league on Sunday before hosting Real Sociedad seven days later to close the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have had a successful season under new boss Arne Slot, winning their first Premier League title in five years despite failing in Europe and losing to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final.

Coming off a 2-2 home draw with Arsenal last weekend, the Reds will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday before hosting Crystal Palace on the final day on May 25.

