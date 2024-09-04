Liverpool set to offer star man a new contract amid recent Barcelona transfer links - Reports

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is reportedly in line for a contract extension with the Reds amidst links to Barcelona. The 27-year-old, who has been linked with a move to the La Liga giants and PSG, is set for a significant increase in his wages as the Reds aim to keep the star winger at the club.

According to This is Anfield, the Merseyside club are set to offer their No. 7 a new contract to convince him to ward off interest from other European giants. Diaz signed for Liverpool from Porto in a reported deal worth £50 million in 2022.

The Colombian put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £55,000 per week. His exploits with the Reds have convinced the club to bring him to parity with the other higher earning members of the squad.

The contract news comes following the Reds signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer. The Italian is reportedly on a £120,000 per week contract, significantly higher than Diaz's wages.

Diaz, who's viewed as a key member of the squad by new boss Arne Slot, has scored three goals in as many appearances for Liverpool this season. Two of them came in a dominant 3-0 win at Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend.

The former Porto player has made the left wing spot his this season, starting all three of the Reds' matches. Diaz, who has scored 27 goals and made 14 assists in 101 appearances for the club, has adapted to Slot's system well, keeping Cody Gakpo on the bench.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz is a Barcelona fan

In November last year, Luis Diaz's father said that his son is a fan of Barcelona. The admission triggered transfer speculation linking the former Porto player with a move to Barcelona.

Luis Diaz Sr., in an interview with Win Sports, said that moving to the Blaugrana would be a dream move for his son.

"(The) truth is that I know very little about Barcelona at the moment. It is true that Luis is a loyal Barcelona fan, and it would be his dream to go there.

"There would be no problem if Luis came to Barcelona because it is a top team and one of the best in the world," he admitted.

The Liverpool player's response when asked about his favourite footballers on Premier League's 'Ask Me Anything' show did little to quell the speculation. Diaz named three former Barcelona players:

"Well, my favourite player has always been, since I was a kid, Ronaldinho. You could say he's, favorite legend. Current favorite? (Lionel) Messi. I've always liked Messi. I've always liked Neymar as well, but I'll pick Messi," Diaz said.

A move to Spain didn't materialise for Diaz in the summer as Hansi Flick's side failed to sign their left wing targets - Nico Williams, Rafael Leao and the Liverpool ace.

