Liverpool star very close to joining Barcelona: Reports

Liverpool star Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with a move to Barcelona since last summer, and it now appears that he might be finally getting his wish.

According to Caught Offside, the Dutchman is very close to moving to Camp Nou. Wijnaldum is already in the final six months of his Liverpool contract, and with talks not reaching a fruitful end, it appears Barcelona have managed to prize him away from Anfield.

The Dutchman joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016 and soon became a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp’s team. Wijnaldum was a natural fit in the German’s 'heavy metal' brand of football, with his work ethic, energy and eye for goal endearing him to Liverpool fans.

The same qualities perhaps caught the attention of current Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman as well during the latter's stint with the Dutch national team. Koeman was eager to bring his countryman to the Camp Nou after taking charge in the summer of 2020, but a move failed to materialise.

Meanwhile, Liverpool remained eager to tie Wijnaldum down to a longer deal, but negotiations have failed to reach a conclusive end. The Dutchman continued to be linked with Barcelona, and despite Klopp’s best intentions, it appears that Wijnaldum is all set to move to Spain at the end of this season.

According to reports, Barcelona have already made him an offer, and a deal is about 95% sure to be completed.

Gini Wijnaldum about his contract: “At the moment there is no news. It's not that I'm not happy that I have to leave, I’m happy here. But it's not as easy as people think... you have to negotiate with the club and there are a lot of factors”. No agreement, as of today. 🔴 #lfc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2021

That will be heartbreaking for Liverpool, but the warning signs have always been there. Had Wijnaldum been eager to stay at Anfield, he might have already agreed to a deal by now and would have committed himself to the Reds.

However, it appears that his heart is set on a move to Barcelona, and it is now only a matter of time before the transfer is completed.

Barcelona will be delighted to secure the Liverpool midfielder for free

Georginio Wijnaldum

Barcelona would be delighted to secure Wijnaldum’s services. The 30-year-old’s experience of winning the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool would certainly come in handy for the Blaugrana.

The Dutchman would be a terrific addition to the Catalan midfield that has struggled to dominate games this season.

One of those vintage big game Wijnaldum performances where no statistics will tell you how brilliantly effective he’s been. Protects the ball ridiculously well under pressure. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) March 10, 2021

Koeman will hope that his countryman’s arrival ushers in a new era at the Camp Nou, while new Barcelona president Joan Laporta will also be pleased that Wijnaldum will not cost the beleaguered club a penny.