Liverpool star informs club that he wants to leave Anfield and join Barcelona this summer: Reports

Liverpool striker Luis Diaz has reportefdly told the club that he wants to join Barcelona this summer. The Colombian's current contract at Anfield expires in 2027.
Since arriving from FC Porto in January 2022, the 28-year-old has had a decent, f not spetacular, stint, contributing 41 goals and 23 assists in 148 games across competitions. That includes 17 goals and eight assists in 50 outings in the recently concluded 2024-25 season.
Having contributed 13 goals and seven assists in 36 games in the Reds' triumphant Premier League campaign, Diaz might have played his last for Arne Slot's side.
As per Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the Colombian's agent has informed the Premier League champions about Diaz's desire to join the Blaugrana this summer. Earlier in the season, the player apparently rejected talks about extending his Anfield stay.
The aforementioned report says that Diaz even turned down a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. He's said to be excited to play in Hansi Flick's system alongside the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.
Any move for Diaz, though, won't come cheap for Barca, whose financial woes are well-documented. As per reports, the Reds are asking for €85 million for the Colombian's services. But with the player desirous of moving out, a lower transfer fee could be agreed by the concerned parties.
Season recap for Liverpool and Barcelona
Both Liverpool and Barcelona have had successful seasons, especially domestically, under new head coaches. While the Reds won their second Premier League title - first in five years - Barca clinched the domestic treble.
Arne Slot's Reds also reached the EFL Cup final but fell to Newcastle United. In the UEFA Champions League, though, they fell in the Round of 16 on penalties to eventual champions PSG.
Meanwhile, Hansi Flick's Barca came within a whisker of contending for a quadruple before getting eliminated by Inter Milan, 7-6 on aggregate, following a 4-3 extra time loss at home in the semi-final second leg.
However, Barcelona were imperious in domestic competitions, beating arch-rivals Real Madrid in all four El Clasicos - including two finals - as Flick registered a dream first campaign in Spanish football.