Liverpool star informs club that he wants to leave Anfield and join Barcelona this summer: Reports

Liverpool striker Luis Diaz has reportefdly told the club that he wants to join Barcelona this summer. The Colombian's current contract at Anfield expires in 2027.

Since arriving from FC Porto in January 2022, the 28-year-old has had a decent, f not spetacular, stint, contributing 41 goals and 23 assists in 148 games across competitions. That includes 17 goals and eight assists in 50 outings in the recently concluded 2024-25 season.

Having contributed 13 goals and seven assists in 36 games in the Reds' triumphant Premier League campaign, Diaz might have played his last for Arne Slot's side.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), the Colombian's agent has informed the Premier League champions about Diaz's desire to join the Blaugrana this summer. Earlier in the season, the player apparently rejected talks about extending his Anfield stay.

Trending

The aforementioned report says that Diaz even turned down a move to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. He's said to be excited to play in Hansi Flick's system alongside the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Any move for Diaz, though, won't come cheap for Barca, whose financial woes are well-documented. As per reports, the Reds are asking for €85 million for the Colombian's services. But with the player desirous of moving out, a lower transfer fee could be agreed by the concerned parties.

Season recap for Liverpool and Barcelona

Liverpool celebrate their second Premier League title.

Both Liverpool and Barcelona have had successful seasons, especially domestically, under new head coaches. While the Reds won their second Premier League title - first in five years - Barca clinched the domestic treble.

Arne Slot's Reds also reached the EFL Cup final but fell to Newcastle United. In the UEFA Champions League, though, they fell in the Round of 16 on penalties to eventual champions PSG.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick's Barca came within a whisker of contending for a quadruple before getting eliminated by Inter Milan, 7-6 on aggregate, following a 4-3 extra time loss at home in the semi-final second leg.

However, Barcelona were imperious in domestic competitions, beating arch-rivals Real Madrid in all four El Clasicos - including two finals - as Flick registered a dream first campaign in Spanish football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More