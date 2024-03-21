Liverpool superstar likely to return to squad for PL clash with Manchester United - Reports

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly likely to be available for the Premier League clash at Manchester United next month.

Alexander-Arnold, 25, has been out with a torn lateral knee ligament, missing the last 13 games across competitions. The international break couldn't have come at a right time for the Englishman as he gears up to be ready before the last few weeks of the season.

The 25-year-old - as per The Mirror - has amped up his recovery at the club's Kirby base. That has led manager Jurgen Klopp to believe that Alexander-Arnold - who will not feature in England's upcoming friendlies with Brazil and Belgium - could be available for the Old Trafford game on April 7.

He could even be ready for the Sheffield game three days earlier, but the United contest is being considered a more realistic target as Klopp seeks a strong finish in his final season at Anfield.

Having lost 4-3 to their arch-rivals in the FA Cup quarterfinal, the Reds will have revenge on their mind as they seek a first league title in four years.

How has Trent Alexander-Arnold fared for Liverpool this season?

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a key player for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp. This season, the Englishman has contributed two goals and 10 assists in 29 games across competitions, starting 22 times.

Both his goals - and four assists - have come in 22 games in the Premier League, where the Reds trail leaders Arsenal on goal difference with 10 rounds of matches remaining.

Alexander-Arnold has also contributed three assists in two games in the Reds' victorious EFL Cup campaign and an assist in two outings in the FA Cup, where their quadruple hopes ended in the quarterfinals.

Two of his other assists this season have come in four matches in the UEFA Europe League - the only competition the Reds haven't won under the outgoing Klopp. Liverpool take on Atalanta in the quarterfinals next month, with Alexander-Arnold likely to feature.