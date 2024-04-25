Liverpool in talks to sign 22-year-old Bundesliga defender valued at €65m: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Ecuadorean defender Willian Pacho.

The 22-year-old centre-back has been a key player for the Bundesliga side this season, registering an assist in 40 games across competitions, starting every outing.

Despite being contracted with Frankfurt till 2028, there has been no dearth of interest in his services. The Reds, as per Get Football News France (via Foot Mercato) are looking to snap up the Ecuadorean, with the Bundesliga side wanting €65 million to part with their prized asset.

Having arrived last summer from Royal Antwerp for a reported €10 million, it would mean a significant gain on Frankfurt's initial investment on Pacho. Foot Mercato adds that the Bundesliga side have begun to plan for life without the Ecuadorean, scouting for Stade Brestois' Lillian Brassier.

The Frenchman was the subject of interest of AS Monaco, AC Milan and Porto in the recent January transfer window but stayed put at the Ligue 1 side. Meanwhile, the Reds are second in the Premier League with four games to go, trailing leaders Arsenal by three points.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a decent season but have stuttered in recent weeks. On Wednesday (April 24), Jurgen Klopp's side fell to a surprise 2-0 loss at Everton, which kept them three points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

The Reds recently exited the UEFA Europa League in the quarterfinal, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Atalanta. Following a damaging 3-0 first-leg loss at home, they won 1-0 in the return leg, but that wasn't enough to overtun the aggregate deficit.

Earlier, a 4-3 extra time defeat at Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinal put paid to their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple. There's little time to dwell on the recent setbacks, though, as Klopp's side travel to West Ham United in the league on Saturday (April 27).

Even if they win their four remaining games, the Reds need Arsenal and third-placed Manchester City - who are a point behind but have two games in hand - to drop points - to win their second Premier League title.